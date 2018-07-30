Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONESSEN (KDKA) — Police have charged a Monessen woman with assault.

They say she beat her boyfriend with a hammer after he accused her of spending their money on marijuana instead of buying clothes for their children.

Erin Nicole Walker, 33, is accused of attacking Christopher Slavik at their home on Linden Street on Saturday.

When police arrived, they say they found Slavik on the front porch of the home, locked out of the house and bleeding heavily from a “substantial injury” above his right eye. Slavik told police he and Walker had been arguing and that Walker hit him in the head with an object, but he didn’t know what it was.

Later, police interviewed one of the couple’s three children who told them Walker’s weapon was a hammer, saying, according to the police report, “Mom hit dad on the head with a hammer.”

All three of the children, including one 7-months-old and another age 5, were inside the house at the time of the beating.

Walker was arrested at the scene.

Slavik went to Mon Valley Hospital for treatment.

