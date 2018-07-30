  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day with a delicious deal.

This July 30, the popular restaurant chain is offering half-price cheesecake slices to dine-in customers. The promotion is limited to one discounted slice per dine-in guest.

Two new flavors are also making their debut for National Cheesecake Day. First, there’s the very delicious-sounding Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake, which is described as cherry cheesecake on a layer of fudge cake, and then there’s the equally delightful Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake, a vanilla crunch cake topped with caramel and cream cheese frosting.

Click here to find The Cheesecake Factory location close to you.

In another National Cheesecake Day deal, Harry & David is offering free shipping on The Cheesecake Factory brand products when consumers use the coupon code “CAKESHIP.” The promotion runs through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 31.

