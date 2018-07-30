PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) – To celebrate its 50th anniversary, George Romero’s horror masterpiece “Night of the Living Dead” is returning to the place it debuted. A restored version of the cinematic classic will be screened at the Byham Theater, where it premiered in 1968.

The 4K state-of-the-art restoration was created by the Museum of Modern Art from the original camera negative.

Though it started as a low-budget horror flick, made far outside the Hollywood system—”Night of the Living Dead” is now considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made, and is credited as the beginning of the modern horror movie genre.

