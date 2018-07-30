Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police continue to search for the person who murdered a North Side woman on Saturday night.

Police say 54-year-old Vera Williams Butler was shot multiple times in front of her home on Luray Street.

KDKA reached out early Monday to see if there had been any developments in the case and were told that detectives continue to investigate the fatal shooting, but that they have nothing more to release at this time.

KDKA talked to a man who lived with the victim for many years and dated her for some time.

“She was a great person, happy to help anybody and a real go-getter,” said Earl Henderson.

He said he saw the victim just a few hours before the crime.

“All I can say are good things about her, and she was always out to help somebody,” he said.

Henderson said that she had one son and grandchildren who lived in the area. She also could be seen walking through the neighborhood with her dog.

“I walked up my steps, sat down to eat and I heard the three shots,” said Harold Neal Jr., neighbor. “I got up to see what was happening outside and I see somebody hollering and screaming and somebody jumped into a truck and left.”

KDKA obtained police scanner audio from the moments after the shooting. First responders could be heard saying, “If we could have units check the area for a black pick-up truck, unknown occupants, it fired three shots and she screamed, ‘No baby,’ and fell down into the road.”

Neal Jr. told KDKA that the victim’s boyfriend drove a black pick-up truck and he had heard them fighting in the street before that night.

Butler died at the scene and police continue to search for her killer.