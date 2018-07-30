  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Local TV, Noth Versailles

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a rabies alert after a rabid fox was found roaming in North Versailles.

According to health officials, the fox was found there in the 3300 block of Fifth Avenue.

It was taken to one of the health department’s facilities where it was tested. The results came back positive for rabies.

It’s the 11th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far this year.

Five bats, four raccoons and a groundhog have also tested positive.

The Health Department says you should always avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if they appear to be healthy.

They advise anyone with pets to get them vaccinated.

Also, they say if you are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal to immediately clean the area with soap and water, seek emergency treatment, and the contact the Health Department at 412-687-2243.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s