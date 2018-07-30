Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a rabies alert after a rabid fox was found roaming in North Versailles.

According to health officials, the fox was found there in the 3300 block of Fifth Avenue.

It was taken to one of the health department’s facilities where it was tested. The results came back positive for rabies.

It’s the 11th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far this year.

Five bats, four raccoons and a groundhog have also tested positive.

The Health Department says you should always avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if they appear to be healthy.

They advise anyone with pets to get them vaccinated.

Also, they say if you are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal to immediately clean the area with soap and water, seek emergency treatment, and the contact the Health Department at 412-687-2243.