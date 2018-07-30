PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) – Pennsylvania remains one of the deadliest states in which to ride a motorcycle. Although the number of motorcycle fatalities statewide dropped 3.7 percent between 2016 and 2017, only three other states had more motorcycle deaths last year.

Preliminary data from the Governors Highway Safety Association showed that 184 motorcycle fatalities were reported in Pennsylvania in 2017. That compares with 191 in 2016. Overall, 4,798 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2017, compared to 5,251 the year prior, an 8.6 percent decrease, according to the association.

The top five states for motorcycle deaths last year:

1. Florida: 504

2. California: 406

3. Texas: 491

4. Pennsylvania: 184

5. Arizona: 165

