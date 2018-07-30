PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Got a hankering for seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end seafood spots in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Topping the list is Eddie V’s Prime Seafood. Located at 501 Grant St. in Central Business District, the steakhouse and lounge is the highest rated high-end seafood spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.

“Eddie’s V’s is hands down the best restaurant for seafood in Pittsburgh,” wrote Yelper Kashiff M. “I’ve been to all that you can name and nothing comes close. They don’t call it prime seafood for no reason, because that’s exactly what it is.”

“For dinner, I enjoyed the swordfish steak. It was topped with a great mix of crab meat and avocado,” added Chelsea M. “I ordered a side of their brussel sprouts. Delicious and buttery. Also included bacon pieces.”

2. Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

Next up is Duquesne Heights’ Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, situated at 1411 Grandview Ave. With four stars out of 381 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and cocktail bar, which offers seafood and more, is a proven local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Here’s what reviewer Stephany M. had to write:

“Absolutely love this place. Delicious food and the best views of Pittsburgh. Exceptional and friendly service. Upscale and relaxing atmosphere. Great venue for an intimate wedding or special event. Also a perfect place for a romantic dinner.”

3. The Capital Grille

Central Business District’s The Capital Grille, located at 301 Fifth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and wine bar four stars out of 249 reviews.

“Highly recommend for a delicious meal and a top notch experience for any celebration,” wrote Emily L.

4. Mallorca Restaurant

Mallorca Restaurant, a Spanish and Portuguese spot that offers seafood and more in Southside Flats, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 242 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2228 E. Carson St. to see for yourself.

“I enjoyed my seafood platter, which featured half of a very large lobster,” wrote Ron W.

5. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

Lastly, over in the Strip District, check out Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar, which has earned four stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the steakhouse and whiskey bar by heading over to 2350 Railroad St.