PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their 2018-19 regular season promotional schedule.

It includes three bobblehead nights and six theme nights throughout the season, plus additional giveaways.

The bobblehead nights include Sidney Crosby on Nov. 19 when the Pens take on Buffalo, Evgeni Malkin on Dec. 17 against Anaheim, and Kris Letang on Jan. 28 as New Jersey comes to town.

This season’s theme nights include holidays, decades and caped heroes.

The fun begins on Oct. 30 with a Halloween night.

Then, on Dec. 6, fans should pull out their favorite superhero costume, because it’s Superhero Night at PPG Paints Arena.

On Dec. 20, there will be an Ugly Holiday Sweater Night ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Later in the season, the Pens will celebrate specific decades. Pull out those bell bottoms for 1970s night on Jan. 8, acid wash jeans will be appropriate for ‘80s night on Feb. 5, and maybe some flannel for ‘90s night on March 5.

Finally, the annual Fan Appreciation Night will be held on April 6.

To check out the Penguins’ full promotional schedule, click here.

Individual game tickets go on sale on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

