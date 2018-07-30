Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PORT VUE (KDKA) — A woman who was pulled out of a burning home in Port Vue last week has died.

Port Vue Assistant Fire Chief Don Williams confirmed the woman, whose identity has not been released, died at a local hospital Sunday night.

The woman’s young son was also rescued from the fire and taken to the hospital. Williams says he is expected to make a full recovery.

Both the woman and her son were said to be unresponsive when firefighters pulled them out of their home in the 800 block of Elmwood Street on Thursday morning.

According to Williams, there were no fire detectors in the house.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details