Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Somerset County preschool owner and operator is accused of putting melatonin in kids’ lunches.

State police say when a child who attends Learning Links Preschool in Somerset Township came home from daycare last week, a pink pill was found in the child’s lunch.

According to state police, 51-year-old Teryll Gribble, who owns and operators the Preschool, was administrating melatonin in children’s lunches during daycare without permission from parents and guardians.

Melatonin was confiscated from the preschool.

Police believe Gribble had been giving melatonin to kids at the preschool since April.

Gribble is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children.