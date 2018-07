PITTSBURGH, PA – The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for Emiliano’s Mexican Bar and Grill on the South Side for pest problems and other issues.

Inspectors who visited the eatery on July 25 found a dead mouse in a snap trap by a mop sink and ice machine and rodent droppings behind the cook line and behind booths in customer area.

Additionally, two live roaches were observed on a glue trap at the back of a bar.

More from Patch.com.