PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall was announced Monday for some Submarine sandwiches due to a possible listeria contamination.

The brands being recalled are “Premo Brand” and “Fresh Grab.”

Their turkey and Swiss subs produced on July 17 may have been contaminated.

Listeria can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people with weakened immune systems are also at risk.

The subs were distributed to stores across Pennsylvania.

If you bought one, do not eat it, return it to the store, or throw it away.

For more about the recall, click here for information from the FDA.

