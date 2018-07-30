Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for more construction on the Parkway East.

PennDOT announced today that because of extra transportation money that recently became available, crews will pave the Parkway in both directions from the Fort Pitt Bridge downtown, to the Swissvale exit.

The work may come as somewhat of a surprise to motorists because it wasn’t originally a part of PennDOT’s list of summer paving and construction plans released in the spring.

The first “big pave” will start Friday, Aug. 10, most of the lane restrictions will occur in the overnight hours and on the weekend. The work will require total closures of sections of the Parkway for limited time later in the fall. Additional night and weekend detours will be necessary to complete the project.

Separately, PennDOT officials tell KDKA’s John Shumway that construction work on the Parkway North is proceeding on schedule, with the re-opening of the roadway expected at the end of August.

Watch for John Shumway’s live reports with more specifics on the dates of the Parkway East closures and whether the total closures will include both the inbound and outbound lanes at the same time, or inbound and outbound lanes on different dates.