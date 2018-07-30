Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Casting directors are conducting a nationwide search for a young boy to play the lead role in an upcoming movie, and the search is coming to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

A Caucasian boy between the ages of 4 and 7 is needed to play the lead in 20th Century Fox’s upcoming movie “The Boy Who Knew Too Much,” a true story about 4-year-old baseball prodigy Christian Haupt.

The movie will film in Atlanta from September to November.

Auditions will be held in Pittsburgh on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.

Visit https://www.castittalent.com/The_Boy_Who_Knew_Too_Much and select “Nationwide Open Call” from the drop-down menu to download audition material.

If you’re interested in auditioning, email angela@angelaboehmcasting.com with the subject line “The Boy Who Knew Too Much.”

Include the following information in the email:

Child’s name

Child’s age

Phone number

Where you currently reside

Parents’ names

2 – 3 photos of the child including one full body photo (no hats or sunglasses)

If casting directors are interested, they will contact you with more information on where and when to audition.