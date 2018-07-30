PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to score vinyl records?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl record sources in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for vinyl records.

1. Jerry’s Records

Topping the list is Jerry’s Records. Located at 2136 Murray Ave. in Squirrel Hill South, the spot to score music and dvds and vinyl records is the highest rated vinyl record spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp.

“I was amazed at how many records they have and how big it was and how very well organized it was,” wrote Al W. on Yelp. “If you’re in Pittsburgh you have to stop here if you like music.”

“Great way to spend a cold, rainy weekend afternoon,” added A A. “I went alone and had a blast browsing for a couple hours. Went home with some great finds, all reasonably priced.”

2. Juke Records

Next up is Bloomfield’s Juke Records, situated at 4526 Liberty Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score music, newspapers and magazines and vinyl records is a proven local favorite.

“I’m glad to have this record store in my neighborhood,” wrote Karla D.

“Great selection and great staff of knowledgeable music gurus,” added Dani S. “Lot of great local band support as well.”

3. Caliban Book Shop

North Oakland’s Caliban Book Shop, located at 410 S. Craig St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore, which offers vinyl records, four stars out of 32 reviews.

“Eclectic and wonderfully curated collection of books, records, magazines, anthologies, post cards, etc. that doesn’t seem as curated as it is and always smells like the best of old books,” wrote Joseph F.

“There are a number of record stores in the city, but every once in a while I find something at Caliban (actually the record section is called Desolation Records) that I can’t find elsewhere,” added Mark G.

4. Cruel Noise Records

Cruel Noise Records, a spot to score vinyl records and more in Polish Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3138 Dobson St. to see for yourself.

“Mind Cure is my favorite place in Pittsburgh. I can get a coffee downstairs and buy a book or a comic upstairs. They have all of the music I want and the shelves are carefully curated and constantly updated,” wrote Joseph F.

5. Amazing Books & Records

Over in Central Business District, check out Amazing Books & Records, which has earned four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bookstore, which offers vinyl records and more, at 929 Liberty Ave.

“If you dig deep enough, you will find a treasure vinyl,” wrote Warren I. “That is 98 percent of the fun.”