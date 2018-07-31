Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WAYNESBURG (KDKA) – A woman will have quite the story to tell her newborn son someday.

Sarah Blake, 27, went into labor Friday morning. However, the child did not want to wait until she got to the hospital.

Blake lives about 30 miles from Washington Hospital. Her 78-year-old father hopped in the driver’s seat and they made their way to Interstate 79.

However, about eight miles into the trip, little Asher Smith decided to announce himself to the world. Blake gave birth in the passenger seat as her father sped up the interstate.

Her father is a former EMT and said he drove about 90 mph with his eyes fixated on the road. He heard Blake screaming, but was unaware that she had delivered the child.

The child was born about four weeks premature and is being kept at the hospital for observation. Blake is also doing well.

