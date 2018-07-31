  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burgettstown, Local TV, Manhunt, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — A manhunt for a suspect in Washington County was called off Tuesday because of inclement weather.

State police went to Burgettstown earlier in the day to serve a warrant for James Bunce.

They wanted to question him about some thefts.

But when troopers showed up to his house, they say he and another person ran out the back.

Law enforcement was seen searching along Ostop Road and Keystone Street.

burgettstown manhunt Burgettstown Manhunt Called Off Due To Storms

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

But officials called off the search when storms began moving through the area.

There’s no word on when the search will resume.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s