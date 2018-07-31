Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — A manhunt for a suspect in Washington County was called off Tuesday because of inclement weather.

State police went to Burgettstown earlier in the day to serve a warrant for James Bunce.

They wanted to question him about some thefts.

But when troopers showed up to his house, they say he and another person ran out the back.

Law enforcement was seen searching along Ostop Road and Keystone Street.

But officials called off the search when storms began moving through the area.

There’s no word on when the search will resume.

