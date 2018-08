Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called to McKees Rocks late Tuesday night after a man was shot several times.

The gunfire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Bell Avenue.

The victim was found suffering from several gunshot wounds to the stomach.

There’s no word yet on his condition or his identity.

