HARRISBURG (AP) – The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

A judge on Tuesday is scheduled to announce the punishment for Ryan Burke for four counts of hazing and five alcohol violations.

The 21-year-old Scranton resident is among more than 20 members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity to face criminal charges over the February 2017 death of Timothy Piazza.

Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, died after a night of heavy drinking and a series of falls that left him with a fractured skull and severe abdominal injuries.

Other defendants face trial in February.

