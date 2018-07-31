Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is giving out more permits for growers and processors in the state’s medical marijuana program.
Thirteen permits were awarded today as part of phase two of the program. The goal is to expand access to medical marijuana to every part of the state.
The Wolf administration says the medication is vital to Pennsylvanians suffering from any of the 21 serious medical conditions allowed under the law.
The 13 permits were issued to:
Highest Scoring
PennAlt Organics Inc
Southeast Region
DocHouse LLC
Agri-Kind LLC
Northeast Region
Pier Cove LLC
PharmaCann Penn Plant LLC
Southcentral Region
Green Leaf Medicals, LLC
Whole Plants LLC
Northcentral Region
INSA, LLC
Parea BioSciences, LLC
Southwest Region
Maitri Genetics, LLC
Hanging Gardens LLC
Northwest Region
Calypso Enterprises, LLC
FarmaceuticalRx, LLC