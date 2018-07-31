Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is giving out more permits for growers and processors in the state’s medical marijuana program.

Thirteen permits were awarded today as part of phase two of the program. The goal is to expand access to medical marijuana to every part of the state.

The Wolf administration says the medication is vital to Pennsylvanians suffering from any of the 21 serious medical conditions allowed under the law.

The 13 permits were issued to:

Highest Scoring

PennAlt Organics Inc

Southeast Region

DocHouse LLC

Agri-Kind LLC

Northeast Region

Pier Cove LLC

PharmaCann Penn Plant LLC

Southcentral Region

Green Leaf Medicals, LLC

Whole Plants LLC

Northcentral Region

INSA, LLC

Parea BioSciences, LLC

Southwest Region

Maitri Genetics, LLC

Hanging Gardens LLC

Northwest Region

Calypso Enterprises, LLC

FarmaceuticalRx, LLC