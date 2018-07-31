BREAKING NEWS:Alerts Issued As Strong Storms Move Into Western Pennsylvania
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Tom Wolf, Local TV, Medical Marijuana

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is giving out more permits for growers and processors in the state’s medical marijuana program.

Thirteen permits were awarded today as part of phase two of the program. The goal is to expand access to medical marijuana to every part of the state.

The Wolf administration says the medication is vital to Pennsylvanians suffering from any of the 21 serious medical conditions allowed under the law.

The 13 permits were issued to:

Highest Scoring
PennAlt Organics Inc

Southeast Region
DocHouse LLC
Agri-Kind LLC

Northeast Region
Pier Cove LLC
PharmaCann Penn Plant LLC

Southcentral Region
Green Leaf Medicals, LLC
Whole Plants LLC

Northcentral Region
INSA, LLC
Parea BioSciences, LLC

Southwest Region
Maitri Genetics, LLC
Hanging Gardens LLC

Northwest Region
Calypso Enterprises, LLC
FarmaceuticalRx, LLC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s