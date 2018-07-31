Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired hard-throwing closer Keone Kela from the Texas Rangers.

The teams announced the deal early Tuesday morning. As part of the deal, the Pirates are sending minor league left-hander Taylor Hearn and a player to be named to the Rangers.

Kela is a 25-year-old right-hander with 24 saves and a 3.44 ERA this season. He will be arbitration eligible beginning next season and will not be eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.

The surging Pirates are 3 1/2 games behind Arizona for the final NL wild-card spot, with Atlanta and Colorado also ahead of them in the standings. The Pirates entered Monday with a 4.23 bullpen ERA, 10th best in the NL.

“Kela is an experienced, quality, high-leverage reliever who projects to be a significant addition to our late-game options for the next few seasons,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said.

