PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II in East Pittsburgh, groups have taken to the streets of Pittsburgh to protest.

About a month ago, Pittsburgh Police started working 12-hour shifts to be prepared.

However, that overtime is costing the city.

The overtime hours have cost the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police more than $1 million since Rose’s shooting death.

According to the Tribune-Review, Pittsburgh Police and Allegheny County Police have spent more than $1.2 million to monitor protests.

Protestors began marching in the streets, holding demonstrations and blocking traffic in the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding communities since June 19.

City Controller Michael Lamb said by June, the bureau had spent more than its $78 million operating budget. As of June 30, the bureau was $2.5 million over budget.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office, said the police bureau would make up the difference before the end of the year, noting there is no skimping when it comes to public safety.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Allegheny County Police have spent roughly $132 million as of July 5.

The protests have cost the county sheriff’s office about $32,000 thousand in overtime as of July 17.