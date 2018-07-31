  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Highfield, Local TV, PNC Bank

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Banks are trying to keep up with the on-the-go life of so many of their customers.

For that reason, PNC Bank is rolling out a new mobile banking unit.

It has an ATM and even a teller desk.

pnc bank mobile unit PNC Bank Rolls Out New Banking Option

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The idea behind the bank on wheels is to help customers during a disaster.

“It’s primarily designed to, in situations where there is a weather event or disaster recovery and our customers need access to a bank, we can roll this in,” said PNC Bank Executive Vice President Todd Barnhart.

PNC has three of the mobile units locally. They won’t only be used during disaster though; instead, you might see them popping up at a Steelers game or concert venue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s