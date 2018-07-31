Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Banks are trying to keep up with the on-the-go life of so many of their customers.

For that reason, PNC Bank is rolling out a new mobile banking unit.

It has an ATM and even a teller desk.

The idea behind the bank on wheels is to help customers during a disaster.

“It’s primarily designed to, in situations where there is a weather event or disaster recovery and our customers need access to a bank, we can roll this in,” said PNC Bank Executive Vice President Todd Barnhart.

PNC has three of the mobile units locally. They won’t only be used during disaster though; instead, you might see them popping up at a Steelers game or concert venue.