OAKLAND (KDKA) – A gas leak has prompted the evacuation of more than 200 students and staff at the school for the blind in Oakland.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident is happening in the 4400 block of Bayard Street.

The source of the leak is unknown and the Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind, which is nearby, was evacuated.

oakland gas leak School For The Blind In Oakland Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“They’re smelling it approximately a block to two blocks away. The most problematic was the school for the blind children. We had to evacuate over 200 students,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

Officials said the school was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

It appears as if a construction crew struck a gas line while drilling for a new telephone pole.

Peoples Gas has a crew at the scene and is working to shut off the gas.

Peoples Gas also said these types of incidents are common this time of year. In fact, this is the sixth such incident in their service area today.

