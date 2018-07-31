SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS Local) – A Florida teacher quit his job after finding a way to double his annual salary: shop for other people.

Ed Hennessey spent 20 years teaching students at Oviedo High School. Although the educator says he loved his work with children, he never made more than $50,000 a year and was barely able to support his two children.

“It’s kind of emotional. I’m trying to fight back tears because it was the best time of my life,” Hennessey said, via WTVR.

In 2015, Hennessey started working part-time for the grocery delivery service Shipt. After two years, the teacher had developed such a large following that he decided to take a sabbatical from Oviedo High and work as a personal shopper full-time.

“I don’t think there is a way to turn it around unless you’re going to offer more money,” the father said about his decision.

The 45-year-old reportedly made over $100,000 shopping and delivering groceries to his local customers. After his shocking business venture paid off, Hennessey officially retired from teaching. “Leaving education is one of the scariest things and very sad,” he added.

Hennessey now spends his days driving to different stores and scouring the aisles of Florida supermarkets. His new six-figure job takes only 50 to 60 hours a week to complete as he picks up groceries for families across Seminole County.

“It’s so relaxing. I get to go out, and I’m outside all the time. I see people, and I’m my own boss.”