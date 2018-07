Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — At least five people are reported to be trapped after a building collapse in Fayette County this afternoon.

The collapse happened just before 4 p.m. at a building in the 400 block South Mount Vernon Avenue in Uniontown.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the people trapped inside, or what caused the collapse.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.