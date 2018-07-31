Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail warden is responding to protests about unsafe working conditions.

Retired guards and their families claim the guards are being forced to work mandatory overtime, among other problems, and that led to the stabbing of two guards at the jail last week.

“An officer that’s doing 16 hours for three or four days in a row cannot function. Your body is eventually going to break down, you’re going to get too tired,” said Cindy Debold, a retired guard.

Jail Warden Orlando Harper says safety is a priority at the jail, but mandatory overtime is required for a facility that operates 24 hours a day.

Harper also said he is working to find a balance between having staffing and not taxing the officers.

His full statement reads:

“Safety is a priority in the county jail. We cannot fulfill our mission without ensuring the safety of inmates, our guards and staff, volunteers and program employees, and the general public. “This is a challenging and demanding job, and can be dangerous as well. It’s not a job for everyone and ensuring that there is a full complement of corrections officers is a challenge that we are continuously addressing. This facility, like most 24/7 operations, requires mandatory overtime. In our case, that requirement also ensures public safety. We work diligently to find that balance between having the staffing that is required, while not taxing the corrections officers who either volunteer or are mandated to work overtime.”

Inmates Dakil Blair and Douglas Lockett are facing new charges in connection with the stabbing.

The guards who were hurt are expected to recover.