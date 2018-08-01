Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of kids are learning what it takes to be a police officer at the Camp Cadet program.

A total of 62 kids from Allegheny County rode their bicycles from Camp Guyasuta to the Law Enforcement Memorial on the North Shore. Among the activities, they witnessed Pittsburgh’s River Rescue team in action.

“The bike ride is a tradition. Every Wednesday at camp, we start from Camp Guyasuta, we ride down the trail and we stop at the Law Enforcement Memorial and have a presentation on the officers that sacrificed their life,” Trooper Melinda Bondarenka

State police troopers say the program teaches respect, self-esteem and teamwork.

“It feels very rewarding. I’m really blessed to do it and it’s an awesome opportunity,” 13-year-old Deborah Watkins said.

This is the 14th year for Camp Cadet.

More than 750 kids have graduated from the program.