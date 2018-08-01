Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a young man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Duquesne.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Edith Street.

According to Allegheny County Police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was seen getting out of a dark-colored sedan on Clark Street just before the shooting.

He is described as a black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

Police say he ran away after the shooting.

Allegheny County Police are investigating. They found several shell casings in a yard across the street.

Anyone with information on the shooting in asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.