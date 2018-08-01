Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Several people spending the day at Kennywood were shaken up Wednesday afternoon when the park’s popular Pirate ship ride malfunctioned and crews were unable to stop it for about 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported, but several of the riders became nauseous.
The giant ship swings back and forth like a pendulum, but officials say the malfunction caused the brakes to fail.
Kennywood has now shut down the Pirate ship’s operations, but many riders say they’ll never get on the ride again.
“I was terrified. My kids are crying. There was people behind us panicking. There was a guy in front of us, he was ready to get sick,” said one rider who did not want to be identified.
“It just kept on going, and I just got really scared, and I was feeling really sick, and I was crying. I was just terrified,” said rider Evan Paulick.
The ship is supposed to operate with controlled pendulum swings, left and right, up and down. It is set up to have a controlled stop, but the malfunction caused it to keep swinging.
“The ride is usually only about a two-minute ride. We were on there at least 15 minutes,” another rider said.
He also did not want to be identified, but says when they finally got off, the park was prepared for the worst.
“When the ride stopped, there was a team of mechanics out there, escorting us off the ride. Also, EMTs were there, helping anybody that was sick,” he said.
A spokesman for Kennywood calls it a relatively minor issue. They say the ride finally stopped using a secondary brake system.
The Pirate ship is 35-years-old, and Kennywood says it has a good safety record.
This malfunction comes one day after the new Thomas Town train went off the tracks. Kennywood says because of the newness of the ride, it still needs some adjustments. It reopened to the public today.
Meanwhile, riders trapped on the Pirate ship may skip the ship next time.
“I would never go on that ride again,” Paulick said.
I think the Thomas ride coming off the tracks would have been more traumatic
There’s this thing called electricity supplied by the grid or by a generator. These entities are terminated to a panel. The panel has a switch and the switch is cross connected to a series of breakers/fuses. On a ride of this type, there is usually a sandwich switch feeding a cable with connectors or splice boxes that feed a controller device wired to an electric motor. It shouldn’t have taken 10 minutes to deduce it was time to SHUT IT OFF! PULL THE PLUG! OPEN THE BREAKER! CUT THE CABLE WITH AN AXE! And if the motor was a gasoline/diesel engine… TURN OFF THE FUEL DELIVERY SYSTEM! Geezzz…
I agree. Why wasn’t the power turned off. The braking system probably would have shut off too, but eventually the pendulum action would have stopped. I think the maintenance staff needs introduced to the electrical blue prints for all the rides.
Some comments about cutting power. Once the ride is energized. you either have to use a brake (not functioning) or let the energy dissipate. Waiting for the energy to dissipate will take some time in a pendulum.
Correct, cut the main power the ride will stop. Might take a few min for the tire drive wheel to slow down but it will.
Unfortunately, the people running the rides are yinzers (Pittsburghers), intellect is not their strong suit.
Do you understand how a pendulum works or did you skip physics class? How do you know they didn’t cut the power? This ride was going for 10 minutes, not 10 hours. Considering its a 2 minute ride to begin with, it took them 8 minutes to fully stop this thing. Look at it this way, if your car is coasting down a hill and the brakes don’t work, will turning off the engine do anything? no.
I wonder if anyone thought to unplug it
That would take common sense which most humans do not possess in todays age. Can’t fix Stupid
Ride one of those? The brakes are an active system that cause the tires that propel it to slowly bring it to a stop. Simply “freezing” the tires in dead-stop might have caused the ship to decelerate suddenly, and threw some people around. Can’t say that would have happened, but maybe. The “secondary” brake may have been a standard friction-shoe, and that may have been not-so-easy to deploy with the main system malfunctioning. At any rate, I don’t want to 2nd-guess these guys, I suspect they actually know what they’re doing.
What pansies! Carnival Ride? Bwahahaha, that’s only slightly more rocking movement than a child swing. Pulease! Poor babies…
They get charged extra for the additional minutes on the ride?
Kennywood use to be a nice place. We noticed last time we were there it wasn’t being kept up…appeared that maybe they weren’t putting anymore money into it and were eventually gonna close the place.
Kennywood is still a great park. They put money into it and most of the costs are reasonable compared to other bigger parks. My family and I go every year.
What a bunch of weaklings and pansies…I could see if it was one of those spin around rides but…Come on…Pathetic zilches! …They should charge them for 5 rides!
Only in a place like Pittsburg would this be considered traumatic, and only there would people be unable to figure out how to shut the thing down.
“No injuries were reported, but several of the riders became nauseous.” The correct term is “nauseated” not “nauseous”. The dumbing down of people continues.
What a bunch of wusses
These people probably would have gotten sick whether the ride malfunctioned or not. Waiting 10mins for the pendulum to stop is not going to make most people sick. Annoyed maybe.
Why didn’t they just cut power? I’m sure there is a circuit breaker switch in a panel located nearby.
This old Navy destroyer sailor says those people wouldn’t last 5 minutes riding out a Pacific Ocean typhoon.
Not naturally, but that’s what training and experience are for, right?
Bunch of crybabies. They probably all ran off to find lawyers.
Aaaaarrrrr, have you eve been to sea, Billy? https://youtu.be/__QmUvZCNaI
“A spokesman for Kennywood calls it a relatively minor issue. They say the ride finally stopped using a secondary brake system”
If you put this comment through a Cap’n Crunch BS decoder ring, it simply means they pulled the power cord for this ride and it stopped a few minutes later.
Maybe all those helicopters flying around Pittsburgh were bringing in the shysters to get their beaks wet .
OK snowflakes, sorry but life isn’t fair, sometimes rides fail. Even with no brakes inertia will eventually slow it down. If you weren’t such a bunch of whiny tools, you could have enjoyed it instead of panicking…..I await the ignorant lawsuit lotteries to come.
Listened to some comments. What a bunch of sissies.
This is a great big nothing. It simply took longer to stop than normal because it had to slow down more gradually without the braking system being available. Geez.
Are you telling me that this ride didn’t have circuit breaker that could have been thrown immediately?
My 16 year old self would have taken a nap.
But at 31 I went back to an amusement park and went on a few of these rides. God damn did I suddenly feel my age. These things aren’t as easy as when I was a teenager, hah.
Wow this comment section is like from 1996. Refresh the page after every post so I can hear the same annoying autoplay video.
CBS, time to enter this millennium.
