Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — Court administrators are investigating a video posted to Facebook that allegedly shows a magistrate telling a Forest Hills police officer to shoot a suspect.

Now that magistrate is offering an apology.

Sources say Brian Jones had apparently been asked to leave the court of Magisterial District Judge Thomas Caulfield several times.

Forest Hills Police Officer Heck is heard asking Judge Caulfield what he should do about the situation.

The officer is wearing his body camera.

Heck: “I want to see how you want to proceed in this event in the future.”

Caulfield: “I want you to shoot him.”

Heck: “Hey, in my world, if you are in a private residence, it’s easy, you’ll convey that he’s to leave. He’s not welcome here, he’s not here on business. And then we actually communicate it. That usually doesn’t happen, but it usually starts to move in that defiant thing, the defiant section of criminal trespass. That’s how I perceive it when it starts to become like this foolishness. I don’t know how you think of it here.”

Caulfield: “Shoot him.”

In the video, the magistrate can be heard telling the officer twice to shoot the suspect.

In a statement from Judge Caulfield, he says: “I apologize for making the statements in the video. I would like to acknowledge that the statements I made in the video were inappropriate. It was certainly not my intention for these statements to be taken seriously and I deeply regret any harm that this has caused.”

Although Allegheny County does oversee magistrates, the county does not discipline them. That is done by the Judiciary Conduct Board.

But there’s no word yet if Caulfield will be disciplined.

KDKA was hoping to get a comment from Allegheny County President Judge Jeffrey Manning, but so far that has not happened.