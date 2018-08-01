Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who had a protection from abuse order against him.

According to police, the incident happened in the Monview Heights housing complex in West Mifflin.

Officers were called to the complex after receiving a 911 call from a woman whispering into the phone to report the incident around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, a woman answered the door and claimed the man had already left. However, officers were aware the man was still there and ordered him to come out.

Eventually, Marcus Sherrill surrendered. He was taken into custody when it was discovered that he had previously been served with a Notice Against Trespass by the housing complex. Officers also quickly found out that there was an active PFA against him by the woman in the apartment.

The woman told police she came downstairs around 6 a.m. on Tuesday and found Sherrill asleep on her couch. She had left her door open for her niece to be picked up from a sleepover.

The woman ordered Sherrill to leave and went back upstairs. However, Sherrill allegedly went upstairs and began to both physically and sexually assault her.

The woman’s 1-month-old daughter and 4-year-old son were home at the time. He’s accused of striking the victim in the face while she was holding the 1-month-old.

As the day progressed, Sherrill allegedly took her phone and began to argue with her about changing her Facebook status to “single.” During the argument, Sherrill allegedly choked and hit the woman.

Eventually, she was able to get her phone back. She hid in the bathroom, turned on the shower and called 911.

Sherrill is now facing a list of charges including, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint, assault and endangering the welfare of children.