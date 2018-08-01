Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — One man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a housing complex in McKees Rocks.

The shooting was first reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block Locust Street at the Hays Manor housing complex.

According to Allegheny County Police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and there’s also no word on suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

