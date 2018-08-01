MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(KDKA) — If you’re traveling to the Myrtle Beach area, be warned there is a temporary swim advisory due to high bacteria levels.

Officials issued a short-term swim advisory because it’s not safe to swim in the areas from 15th to 77th streets.

Bacteria levels above state and federal standards have been detected in these sections of beach and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal.

Officials say collecting shells and wading are okay, but swimming should be avoided.

To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it’s best to keep your head up and out of the water.

People with open cuts or other wounds should consider avoiding contact with the water.