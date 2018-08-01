Filed Under:Allegheny County, Autumn Klein, Cyanide, Dr. Autumn Klein, Dr. Robert Ferrante, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Robert Ferrante

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a former University of Pittsburgh medical researcher convicted in what prosecutors say was the cyanide poisoning death of his wife.

Sixty-nine-year-old Robert Ferrante was convicted of murder and was sentenced to life without parole in the April 2013 death of 41-year-old Dr. Autumn Klein.

robert ferrante lawyers Pa. Supreme Court Wont Hear Appeal In Doctors Cyanide Poisoning Death

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Allegheny County prosecutors say he put cyanide in her energy drink, which text messages show he urged her to drink to enhance her fertility.

An appeals court rejected defense arguments that cited a successful transplant of Klein’s liver as evidence that cyanide couldn’t have killed her.

klein autumn Pa. Supreme Court Wont Hear Appeal In Doctors Cyanide Poisoning Death

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Defense attorney Chris Eyster told the Tribune-Review on Wednesday he will seek further review of the conviction. He says they’re confident they’re “going to get this reversed.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s