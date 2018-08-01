Filed Under:Dog Attack, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a dog attack at a Philadelphia home has died of his injuries.

Responding officers killed two animals and wounded a third.

A police spokeswoman says multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday reporting the toddler being attacked by two pit bulls in a northeast Philadelphia home.

Officers arrived and shot three dogs, killing two. Police say there were a total of five or six dogs in the rear of the building.

philadelphia fatal dog attack 2 Year Old Pa. Boy Attacked By Dogs, Killed

(Photo Courtesy: CBS Philly)

Police say the boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition and succumbed to his injuries just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. His name has not been immediately released.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s