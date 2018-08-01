Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Engineers were back on the scene of an apartment building collapse in Uniontown on Wednesday.

They are trying to determine if the strong storms moving through the area at the time had anything to do with the collapse.

Five people were trapped in the debris, but all were rescued.

The structure was built in the early 1900s.

Officials say the kind of structural failure that happened is not common and usually occurs in abandoned buildings that no one checks.

Later in the day, council members met in South Union Township to discuss both the collapse and flooding.

The township is monitoring the situation, but they say the rest of the building is stable right now.