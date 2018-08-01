  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Building Collapse, Fayette County, Flash Flooding Warning, Flooding, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Uniontown

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Engineers were back on the scene of an apartment building collapse in Uniontown on Wednesday.

They are trying to determine if the strong storms moving through the area at the time had anything to do with the collapse.

South Mount Vernon Avenue Ext., fayette county apartment collapse

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Five people were trapped in the debris, but all were rescued.

The structure was built in the early 1900s.

Officials say the kind of structural failure that happened is not common and usually occurs in abandoned buildings that no one checks.

Later in the day, council members met in South Union Township to discuss both the collapse and flooding.

The township is monitoring the situation, but they say the rest of the building is stable right now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s