PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews are responding to a reported active shooter situation at an Ohio Air Force Base hospital.

The incident is happening at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio.

WHIO reports that an alert was sent out saying: “Emergency responders are enroute. All WPAFB Gates are Closed. All personnel take cover. Limit all communication to emergency use only.”

The base stated via Twitter that they were responding to “a reported incident” at about 12:40 p.m. EDT Thursday.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

A statement was sent out on Twitter saying: “At approximately 12:40 p.m. today our base emergency responders which included security forces and fire department personnel reported to an incident in building 830, which is the Wright-Patterson hospital. No additional details are available at this time and info will be released as it becomes available.”

The ATF says they are responding to the reported shooting.

BREAKING: ATF Columbus Field Division is responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ycVlbpZzYE — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 2, 2018

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police were sending personnel to the base.

