EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The family of Antwon Rose II has filed a federal wrongful death civil lawsuit against East Pittsburgh, the mayor, the police chief and Officer Michael Rosfeld.

The lawsuit was filed by Rose’ parents and their attorneys in U.S. District Court late Wednesday night

In the lawsuit, they claim Rosfeld used excessive and deadly force resulting in the unlawful shooting death of their son.

The suit goes on to say Rosfeld pulled over a car in which Rose was a passenger. Without waiting for backup to arrive, he immediately drew his weapon and began to shout menacing and hostile orders at the occupants.

It claims Rosfeld’s tone and demeanor was so aggressive that it caused the occupants to fear for their lives. It also allegedly alarmed one witness, who recorded the incident.

The lawsuit also says that after Rosfeld shot Rose three times, he at no time attempted to render aid or medical treatment.

It further alleges that borough officials knew or should have known about Rosfeld’s pattern of escalating encounters with the public. The lawsuit also accuses the borough of failing to train and supervise officers properly.

The family is seeking unspecified damages for wrongful death along with punitive damages and other costs.

