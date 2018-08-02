Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to whip up some delicious summer salads!

Big Chopped Salad

Serves 4

4 ea. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (total 16 oz)

2 Tbs. Olive oil

Zest of 2 lemons

3-4 ea. Garlic cloves grated finely

2 Tbs. Chopped fresh rosemary

2 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Ground black pepper

2 # Small, Ripe Heirloom Tomatoes, cored and diced

3-4 ea. Ears corn, shucked and cut off the cob

1 ea. Zucchini, diced not much larger than the corn

2 ea. Medium cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and diced same as zucchini

2 C. Fresh garden beans, sliced thinly on a bias

1-2 ea. Romaine hearts, diced small

¾ C. Celery Seed Vinaigrette

20 ea. Basil leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

1 C. Fresh goat cheese

1. Marinate chicken with olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Allow to marinate at least half an hour and up to overnight.

2. Preheat grill.

3. Wash, dry, and cut all vegetables.

4. Wash and dry romaine lettuce.

5. Make Celery Seed Vinaigrette.

6. Meanwhile grill chicken breasts.

7. Place vegetables, romaine, and basil in a large bowl. Dress with Celery Seed Vinaigrette. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.

8. Slice chicken and arrange over the salad.

9. Top with dabs of fresh chevre.

Celery Seed Vinaigrette

½ C. Red wine vinegar

1 ea. Small shallot, minced

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

Zest and juice 1 lemon

1 Tbs. Celery seeds

1 C Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Place all ingredients in blender except olive oil.

2. Begin blending.

3. When all ingredients are pureed, slowly drizzle in olive oil.

4. Season to taste.

BLT Club With Chili-Peach Salad

Serves 4

8 Ea. Slices good bread, toasted well on one side only

4-8 oz. Fresh aioli

½ # Sliced ham, separated into 4 portions

½ # Sliced turkey, separated into 4 portions

8 ea. slices good, thick bacon, cooked crisp

Lettuce of choice, or arugula, or whatever delicious greens in your garden

2-3 ea. Heirloom tomatoes, sliced thickly and held room temperature

¾ C. Chili-Peach Salad

1. Make Chili-Peach Salad.

2. Spread the grilled sides of the bread with aioli.

3. Assemble the ingredients listed, starting with ham and turkey as the base, then bacon, then lettuce, then tomatoes, then the other bread atop.

4. Put picks in bread and cut into halves or quarters.

5. Serve with Chili-Peach Salad.

Chili-Peach Salad

3 ea. Peaches, cut into thin wedges

1 ea. Jalapeno, sliced very thinly

1 ea. Medium-hot Hungarian pepper, sliced thinly

2-3 Tbs. Chopped cilantro

Zest and juice of 1-2 limes

Splash of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Toss peaches, chilis and cilantro in a bowl. Dress with lime zest and juice and olive oil.

2. Season with salt and pepper.