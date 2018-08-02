Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police say someone decapitated rabbits then left them on the hood of a woman’s SUV in South Huntingdon Township.

Ralph Calvin says two of the rabbits’ heads and legs were cut off and a third was skinned and left on his daughter’s vehicle. Calvin was driving when his daughter called from her Kostella Hill Road home. Calvin’s grandchildren, ages 7 and 10, were first to notice the scene.

“They came in and said, ‘You got dead animals on your hood,'” Calvin said. “My grandson, he kinda flipped out.”

Calvin isn’t happy either.

“I’m frustrated. I wanna get even with them,” he said.

State police are investigating the incident. Calvin thinks the aim of the suspects is pretty clear.

“I’m thinking intimidation because I think something else might happen eventually down the road,” he said.

In the wake of the disturbing event, Calvin says he’s going to keep an even closer eye on the neighborhood and invest in some technology.

“I am gonna get cameras. I’m gonna put cameras up around here and cameras over there because I am gonna catch ’em,” he said.

Calvin says he has no idea who could have possibly done this.

“I wanna find out who’s doing it because I wanna teach them a lesson,” he said. “I’m really upset about it.”

Calvin says he’s also worried whoever did this might try to target other animals in the neighborhood. He’s asking his neighbors to keep their eyes open, as well.

State police ask anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact them.