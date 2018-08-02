Filed Under:Allegheny County Airport, Furry Tails, Local TV, PAART, Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, VCA Animal Hospital, West Mifflin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team is hosting a fun event later this month and the proceeds are going to a good cause.

PAART’s 5th annual Dog Days of Summer event will be held on Aug. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hanger 16 of the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

Furry Tails: PAART's Dog Days Of Summer To Benefit VCA Animal Hospital

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

This year, PAART says the fundraiser will benefit the VCA Animal Hospital.

There will be plenty to do inside the massive airplane hanger from music to food to celebrity guests to adoptable pets and a look at the group’s modes of transportation.

The food will be provided from Bistro To Go and Bella Christie and Little Z.

For more information on the event, click here.

And if you’d like to learn more about PAART, visit their website here.
