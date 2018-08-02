Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team is hosting a fun event later this month and the proceeds are going to a good cause.

PAART’s 5th annual Dog Days of Summer event will be held on Aug. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hanger 16 of the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

This year, PAART says the fundraiser will benefit the VCA Animal Hospital.

There will be plenty to do inside the massive airplane hanger from music to food to celebrity guests to adoptable pets and a look at the group’s modes of transportation.

The food will be provided from Bistro To Go and Bella Christie and Little Z.

