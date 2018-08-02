Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Indiana County woman.

According to police, Heather Smith, 26, of Indiana, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Her last known location was a residence in the 2000 block of Bethel Church Road in Center Township, Indiana County.

Police believe she is a person of risk of harm or injury due to concerns about her mental state. She may also be in possession of a knife.

Smith is described as being white with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall with a thin build.

She was last seen wearing a dark tank top, black shorts and Nike sneakers. Smith also has at least one tattoo on her forearm.

Police said Smith could be with someone driving a red Chevrolet Cavalier.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.