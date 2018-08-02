Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Lawrenceville has landed on a list of the coolest “hipster” neighborhoods in the United States.

The TripAdvisor Rentals Blog researched some of the best “urban getaways” across the country, looking for locations where vacationers can be “immersed in the heart of a neighborhood.”

They cite Lawrenceville’s “eclectic boutiques and galleries” among its highlights and they recommend Arsenal Bowling Lanes for “a nostalgic night out.”

Also mentioned were the neighborhood’s food scene, including Church Brew Works and the ‘Burgh Bits and Bites Food Tour.

Money Magazine and Lonely Planet travel experts called East Liberty and Lawrenceville the “coolest” neighborhood in America back in October.

TripAdvisor’s other hipster recommendations include neighborhoods in Miami, Denver, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, Minneapolis, San Diego and New Orleans, among others.

To check out the full list, visit TripAdvisor.com/VacationRentalsBlog.