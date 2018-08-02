Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) – Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection after being licked by a dog.

Greg Manteufel remains hospitalized at a Milwaukee area hospital. Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin infectious disease specialist Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price says the bacteria that invaded Manteufel’s body comes from the saliva of a dog. She says the infection caused Manteufel’s blood pressure to drop and circulation in his limbs to decrease rapidly.

His wife, Dawn Manteufel, says her 48-year-old husband was perfectly healthy until he began having flu-like symptoms that landed him in the hospital. The bacteria attacked quickly and aggressively. Munoz-Price says the infection is rare, adding that 99 percent of people with dogs will never contract the bacteria.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)