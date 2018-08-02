  • KDKA TVOn Air

ALBERTA, Canada (CBS) — McDonald’s is apologizing for a dangerous mistake after serving cleaning solution to a woman who ordered a latte.

CBS Philadelphia reports Sarah Douglas ordered a coffee from the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Alberta, Canada.

She drove off down the road and took a sip.

Douglas immediately knew something was not right.

“Threw my hazard lights on and pulled into the ditch and spit it out. I grabbed some water that was in my car and swished my mouth out,” she explained.

It turns out the machine was being cleaned and that the milk supply line was left connected to some cleaning solution while the drink was made.

Douglas, who is pregnant, is expected to be OK.

