PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Out of thousands of school districts, Mt. Lebanon landed the 15th spot on a list of the best school districts in the entire country.

Niche just released their 2019 Best Schools rankings, and Mt. Lebanon School District came in at number 15 out of 10,758 school districts. The district received A+ grades for academics, teachers, clubs and activities, health and safety, and college prep, but it received a C grade in diversity.

The top five school districts in America, according to Niche, are as follows:

1. Jericho Union Free School District (Jericho, NY)

2. Solon City School District (Solon, Ohio)

3. West Lafayette Community School Corporation (West Lafayette, Ind.)

4. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District (Wayne, Pa.)

5. Radnor Township School District (Wayne, Pa.)

For Niche’s full 2019 Best School Districts in America list, visit niche.com.

If you narrow the list to just Pennsylvania, Mt. Lebanon is the 3rd best school district in the state. It also came in 3rd on the list of Best Places to Teach in Pennsylvania. It came in 2nd for the Districts with the Best Teachers in Pennsylvania.

In the Pittsburgh area, the best school districts are as follows:

1. Mt. Lebanon School District

2. North Allegheny School District

3. Upper St. Clair School District

4. Fox Chapel Area School District

5. South Fayette Township School District

Last year, North Allegheny High School was named one of the best public high schools in Pennsylvania.