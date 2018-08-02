Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The Penn Hills Fire Department has received a unique tool to help them lift animals out of emergency situations.

The need for a dog harness arose last month when Timothy Hill and his dog, Boss, survived a car crash that sent their car flying over a cliff and down more than 100 feet into a ravine.

Penn Hills first responders hoisted Hill and his dog out of the ravine. But because they didn’t have a dog harness, the rescue took hours.

Cindy Lippert saw the story on social media, and with the help of the community, raised enough money to buy two harnesses.

“We put a fundraiser up, and we got a great response from dog lovers, people supporting the fire departments, Penn Hills; and in 12 hours, we had the money,” said Lippert, of Lifesavers Animal Rescue.

Penn Hills Fire Chief Bill Jeffcoat tried on the larger of the two adjustable harnesses on Lippert’s dog, and says the station will be trained on how to use them.

“Now that we’ve had this case, it probably won’t ever happen again, but if it does, we’re ready for it, and willing to lend the equipment to whatever agency would need it,” Chief Jeffcoat said.

He called the community’s act a gracious one and had a message to everyone who helped.

“Thank you very much. Everyone kind of has a soft spot for animals, and it truly shows,” the chief said.

Chief Jeffcoat says the harnesses can be used to save other animals, such as a small cow or goat, as well.