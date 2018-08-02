Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Taylor Swift is bringing her Reputation Stadium Tour to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Heinz Field management wants to remind concertgoers of its parking lot and stadium policies.

The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect for the concert. Fans may bring a clear plastic bag the size of a 1-gallon Ziploc bag or a “small hand-held purse clutch” into the stadium. For more details on the bag policy, visit HeinzField.com/bagpolicy.

Additionally, the following items are not permitted in the stadium: selfie sticks, coolers, thermoses, backpacks, large purses, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video and movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate. Umbrellas are allowed in the stadium, but they are not allowed to be opened in the seating bowl.

A few road closures and detours from the I-279 HOV project could affect concertgoers on their drive to Heinz Field:

I-279 HOV Access at Mazeroski Way and Anderson Street is closed

Route 28 Access to Madison Avenue is detoured to Chestnut Street

The Madison Avenue On Ramp is closed and traffic is detoured up East Street to the Hazlett Street On Ramp

Parking lots open at 3 p.m.

Cash parking options on the North Shore start at $40. Public parking is available at the West General Robinson Garage, the North Shore Garage, at parking garages downtown and at Station Square.

Most Pittsburgh Parking Authority Lots downtown will charge $10 for event day parking.

Fans who plan to tailgate in parking lots before the concert must properly dispose of their trash. Solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture besides folding lawn chairs and tables, and oversized vehicles are prohibited in the parking lots.

All gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. in the main bowl with special guests Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Guests with Floor or Snake Pit tickets must enter through Gate 6.