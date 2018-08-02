  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chloe Wright

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HYANNIS, Mass. (CBS) – A driver rammed by a car believes he was targeted because he had a President Donald Trump bumper sticker on his SUV.

“I could hear her screaming out of the car or something, so I thought man maybe something’s wrong with my car,” said the man who did not want to be identified. “I get out, all of a sudden I hear, ‘you’re racist’ and a bunch of cuss words.”

Police say the attacker is Chloe Wright, 25, of Taunton, Massachusetts.

chloe wright Youre Racist: Woman Allegedly Rams SUV For Displaying Trump Bumper Sticker

(Photo Credit: CBS Boston)

The victim recorded the incident as she first allegedly drove into the back of his car, then clipped his door, missing him by inches.

“Her tire was right next to my foot,” he said. “That could have ended really bad.”

The incident happened on North Street in Hyannis, but he says it started earlier when she was honking and yelling at him.

“The first thing she said when I came out of the car was, ‘Did you vote for Trump?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, what of it?’ And that was pretty much what triggered this, it was like nonstop.”

Wright has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Comments
  1. Thomas J Duttine says:
    August 2, 2018 at 7:23 AM

    Mr. Trump did NOT create the left’s hate……He just revealed it!!!!!!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s